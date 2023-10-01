Nigeria celebrates 63 years of Independence, President announces wage, fuel & infrastructure reforms

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary wasba subdued affair with no foreign leaders invited, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume has said. WION's Louisa Olaniyi brings you the report.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos