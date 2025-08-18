LOGIN
Nigeria Boat Crash: Boat With 50 On Board Capsizes in Nigeria's Sokoto State

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 18, 2025, 18:44 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2025, 18:44 IST
Over 40 people are reported missing after a boat accident in Nigeria. Rescue operations are underway as authorities work to locate the missing passengers and ensure safety in the affected area.

