Home
Nigeria : Anger and chaos outside banks due to Naira shortage
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Feb 15, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
People in Nigeria have taken to sleeping outside banks. They want to be among the first in line to get notes from the cash machine once it is loaded up in the morning.
