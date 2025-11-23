LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 23, 2025, 14:08 IST | Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 14:08 IST
Nigeria: All Schools Across State of Niger Shut, Students Shut Home
All schools across Nigeria’s Niger State have been ordered to close, leaving students at home. Authorities cite security concerns as the reason behind the shutdown.

