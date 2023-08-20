Niger Crisis: ECOWAS members meet ousted Nigerian President

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 10:05 AM IST
A delegation from the ECOWAS regional bloc of West Africa met the deposed president of Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, and had discussions with the head of the junta, General Abdourahmane Tchiani. A day after the military commanders of the bloc declared they were prepared to act militarily to reinstate Bazoum, a plane carrying the delegation touched down in the nation's capital Niamey at around 1pm on Saturday.

