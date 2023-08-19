Niger Crisis: ECOWAS decides an undisclosed 'D-day' for Niger intervention

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
The capital of Ghana, Accra, has been the site of meetings amongst West African leaders. Following a coup last month, the West African regional group ECOWAS claims to have selected an unnamed "D-Day" for a potential military intervention to reinstall the democratically elected president of Niger.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos