Niger coup leader warns against 'foreign' intervention

Niger's democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum has been overthrown by the very people who were supposed to protect and uphold his office - the presidential guards who stood watch outside his palace. General Abdourahamane Tchiani declared himself president on state TV. Niger's situation is not an isolated case in the Sahel, the decline of democracy and the rise of coup d’états in Sub-Saharan Africa, is concerning. WION's Eric Njoka talks to the Director for Geneva Centre for Africa Security and Strategic studies, David Otto, for a perspective on the West African dilemma.