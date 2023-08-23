Niger, Burkina Faso & Guinea Embrace coups

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
In West Africa, countries under military coup are claiming good governance. In Niger too, locals have shown support to the military takeover. Perpetrators of the coup also claim that they are responding to people's demands. Our report tells you more about Burkina Faso, Mali and now Niger - all countries that seem to have embraced military rule.

