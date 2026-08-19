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Nick Kyrgios provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 21:31 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 21:31 IST
Australian Tennis star Nick Kyrgios has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for cocaine. Kyrgios said he made a 'huge mistake' in his apology on Instagram.

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