NFL and ESPN Strike Nonbinding Deal for Sale of NFL Network, RedZone & Fantasy Assets

The NFL has reached a nonbinding agreement with ESPN to transfer control of NFL Network, RedZone distribution rights, and its Fantasy Football platform in exchange for a 10% equity stake in ESPN—valued at roughly $2.2–3 billion. ESPN will integrate these assets into its upcoming $29.99/month direct-to-consumer streaming service. The league retains ownership over NFL Films, NFL+, podcasts, team sites, and digital rights to RedZone. Final approvals from NFL owners and regulators are still pending.