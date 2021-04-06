Next stage of lockdown easing in England to begin in April 12

Apr 06, 2021, 08.05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The Prime Minister of the UK Boris Johnson has given green light to the next step of the roadmap out of lockdown. Pubs, gardens, hairdressers, beauty and nail salons and indoor leisure facilities such as gyms and spas can reopen from April 12.
