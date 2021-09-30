New Zealand tightens ‘terror’ law after ISIL-linked knife attack

Sep 30, 2021, 01:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
New Zealand has passed a law that criminalises plotting a “terrorist” attack, tightening a legal loophole that was exposed by a violent knife attack in the country’s biggest city earlier this month. Watch this report for more details.
