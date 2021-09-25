New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's first speech at 76th UNGA summit | WION-USA Direct

Sep 25, 2021, 04:05 AM(IST) WION Video Team
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's first speech at UNGA after AUKUS, she highlights the need to focus on climate change as it is the biggest threat to the world, listen in for more.
