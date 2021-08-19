New Zealand has announced a snap lockdown after a man tested positive for Covid, the first case in six months. The case was detected in Auckland, which will be in lockdown for a week, while the rest of the country will be in lockdown for three days
President Joe Biden is on his mission to evacuate US citizens from Afghanistan. But his own administration is giving out conflicting statements on safe passage of US citizens out of Afghanistan. Wendy Sherman has said that their citizens would not be able to get safe passage out of Kabul. However the Pentagon has said that 'Taliban is facilitating safe passage of American citizens.