New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 149 runs at Cricket World Cup

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 08:30 AM IST
On October 18, New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by 149 runs in a World Cup match played in Chennai. 288 runs were scored by the Kiwis against their opponents. Glenn Phillips and captain Tom Latham combined for 144 runs. With four victories in as many games and eight points, New Zealand leads the standings after the victory.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos