New York to pay over $13 million compensation to Black Lives Matters protesters

New York Administration might be on its way to paying the most expensive payout ever awarded in a lawsuit over mass arrests. It has agreed to pay a sum of more than 13 million dollars to racial injustice demonstrators who had filed a lawsuit against them. The lawsuit was filed in the Manhattan Federal Court on Wednesday by roughly 1,300 people who took part in the Black Lives Matter protests three years ago. These people alleged that they were arrested or they were beaten for taking part in the racial injustice demonstrations. The lawsuit focuses on 18 of the numerous protests which swept not only across the city but the entire country following the killing of George Floyd.