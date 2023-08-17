New York alerts residents against rare, deadly bacteria

A flesh-eating bacteria has claimed the lives of three people here in the United States. Calling the bacteria extraordinarily dangerous New York released guidelines for residents. The Vibrio vulnificus bacteria caused a condition called The Roses. It is a rare but potentially fatal infection that can cause skin breaks, ulcers symptoms including diarrhoea, stomach cramps, vomiting, fevers and chill exposure and can also result in an ear infection and cause sepsis or a life-threatening wound infection.