Swedish carmaker Volvo has stepped up its EV game by unveiling the all-new EX30 subcompact SUV. The EX30 is Volvo's smallest SUV to date and it expands the brand’s ever-growing, all-electric line-up to four models. And with a 0-100 km/h time of just 3.6 seconds (Dual Motor Performance Variant), the EX30 is also the fastest-accelerating Volvo to date!