/New Study Reveals Hidden Switch for Empathy

Published: Feb 13, 2026, 22:30 IST | Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 22:30 IST
A new scientific study has identified a potential “hidden switch” in the brain linked to empathy, offering fresh insights into how humans understand and respond to others’ emotions. Researchers say the findings could reshape approaches to mental health, social behavior, and neurological research, while opening new pathways for therapies targeting empathy-related disorders. The discovery adds to growing evidence on the biological mechanisms behind emotional intelligence and compassion.