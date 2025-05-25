New study debunks Covid 'lab-leak' theory, claims virus didn’t originate in Wuhan

A recent study by the University of Edinburgh claims that COVID-19 didn’t originate from Wuhan, China. Published on May 7, the study involved researchers from 20 institutions across the US, Europe, and Asia. The new findings challenge the "lab-leak theory" previously supported by US President Donald Trump. Researchers analyzed around 167 bat coronavirus genomes and traced the origins of the virus.