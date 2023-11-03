World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
LIVE TV
Home
World Cup
videos
Gravitas
World
India
SHOWBIZ
Lifestyle
Sports
Science
Photos
Live Tv
New research reveals that rats have the ability to imagine
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Nov 03, 2023, 04:45 PM IST
New research suggests that rats may have the power of imagination. Scientists say rats can navigate through a space they have previously explored using their thoughts alone.
trending now
Third consecutive year of over 500 mass shootings
Pakistan: Deadly bomb blast close to police patrol in Dera Ismail Khan City
Israel-Palestine war: Hamas release video showing attack on Israeli tank in Gaza
US top officials to visit India: Israel war & Russia-Ukraine war on agenda
Israel-Palestine war: Blinken Lands in Israel to Push for 'Humanitarian Pauses' in Gaza Fighting
recommended videos
Hamas, Hezbollah fire rockets towards Israel | IDF releases footage showing strikes
Israel-Palestine war: Over 240 hostages in Hamas captivity
Pakistan refugee crisis: Bulldozer razes homes of Afghan refugees in Pakistan
British views on immigration have grown positive: Surveys
AI summit: UK PM Rishi Sunak says, 'Education will blunt AI risk to jobs, a risk to humanity' | WION
recommended videos
Hamas, Hezbollah fire rockets towards Israel | IDF releases footage showing strikes
Israel-Palestine war: Over 240 hostages in Hamas captivity
Pakistan refugee crisis: Bulldozer razes homes of Afghan refugees in Pakistan
British views on immigration have grown positive: Surveys