LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /New Report Flags New Israeli Cluster Munitions Used in Lebanon Strikes

New Report Flags New Israeli Cluster Munitions Used in Lebanon Strikes

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 21, 2025, 21:23 IST | Updated: Nov 21, 2025, 21:23 IST
New Report Flags New Israeli Cluster Munitions Used in Lebanon Strikes
A new report reveals that Israel used recently developed cluster munitions in its strikes on southern Lebanon.

Trending Topics

trending videos