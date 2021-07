President of the Tibetan government-in-exile Penpa Tsering has slammed china for being in denial on the Tibet issue and has said his key focus will be on resolving the Sino Tibetan issue. Speaking to our diplomatic correspondent sidhant sibal, he also spoke on a recent birthday congratulatory call by PM Modi to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. He said it is a "clear signal to the Chinese leadership on the relationship between Dalai lama and Indian govt"