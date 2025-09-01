LOGIN
New Hampshire Car Crash Ex-New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani Injured

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 01, 2025, 13:14 IST | Updated: Sep 01, 2025, 13:14 IST
Rudy Giuliani is recovering from a fractured vertebra and other injuries after being involved in a car accident in New Hampshire, where he was a passenger, a spokesperson confirmed Sunday.

