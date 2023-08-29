New edition of China's standard map shows Arunachal Pradesh within Chinese borders

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 29, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
China on Monday officially released the 2023 edition of its so-called standard map. The map incorporates its claims over Arunachal Pradesh the Aksai Chin region, Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea. India maintains that the state of Arunachal Pradesh has always been and will always be an integral part of the country. China's move is being seen as a response to India holding events in the lead-up to the G20 Summit in the state which Beijing had opposed. With China's growing belligerence the Border has become a Battleground for testing worlds and resilience.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos