New Ebola Outbreak In DR Congo Kills 15

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 10, 2025, 19:06 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 19:06 IST
The democratic republic of Congo has declared a new Ebola outbreak in kasai province, marking its first resurgence of the virus since 2022.

