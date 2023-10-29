New Delhi's air pollution woes

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
As stubble burning continues in parts of the Indian states of Punjab and Haryana, air quality in India's capital, New Delhi has worsened in the past few days. Just days before the Diwali festival, can the administration keep air pollution levels in check? Here's more

