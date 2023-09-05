New Covid variant 'Pirola' sparks alarm in many countries

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 01:10 PM IST
An article published in the Yale Medicine Review on August 31 has noted the rise of Covid-19 infections in multiple countries, driven by a new Coronavirus variant called BA.2.86, which is informally being termed ‘Pirola’.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos