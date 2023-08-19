New Covid variant BA.2.86 found in Israel, Denmark and US

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
The World Health Organization (WHO) has designated BA.2.86 as a "variant under monitoring" because of the numerous mutations it carries. The CDC announced on Twitter(X) that the new lineage of the virus, known as BA.2.86, has been found in Israel, Denmark, and the United States.

