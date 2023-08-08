Neville Roy Singham financing Chinese propaganda across the world :Report
An investigation by The New York Times has revealed that the No Cold War organization is a part of a lavishly funded influence effort that supports China and promotes its propaganda. Neville Roy Singham, an affable American millionaire, is in the foreground. Diverse activist organizations came together for the demonstration against the surge in anti-Asian hate crimes in London's busy Chinatown. So it was strange when a street brawl started involving mainly ethnic Chinese protesters.