Neuralink aims to connect human brains to computers

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 12:30 PM IST
Elon Musk’s brain startup, Neuralink is set to begin human trials and ChatGPT on the other hand is getting better and smarter. The week gone by was buzzing with a lot of exciting tech developments. And we bring you the most interesting ones in our tech wrap.

