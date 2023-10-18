Netherlands stun South Africa by 38 runs in Dharamsala

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 18, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
Netherlands completed a famous 38-run win over South Africa to add further intrigue to the pool stage at the Cricket World Cup. Two days after Afghanistan had humbled holders England, the in-form South Africans were well beaten by the Dutch in a rain-affected game in Dharamsala that was reduced to 43 overs a side.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos