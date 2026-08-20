/Netanyahu warns Turkey over Syria, signals red line on military presence

Published: Aug 20, 2026, 16:16 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 16:16 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused Turkey of seeking a military foothold in Syria, warning that any Turkish military entrenchment threatening Israel will not be tolerated. The remarks came after Israel struck Syria's Abu al-Duhur airbase, which Israeli officials said could be used by Turkish forces. Reports also indicate that Mossad chief Roman Gofman raised concerns about Turkey's growing military role in Syria during contacts with Syrian officials.