/Netanyahu Warns Of A More Intense Ground Offensive In Gaza City

#GRAVITAS | As Israel has been ramping up its multi-front attack, in Gaza City, Israel seems to have deployed all boots on the ground to expand its operation meant to oust Palestinians from their homeland. The Israeli military handed airdropped leaflets to residents of Gaza City, instructing them to evacuate as soon as possible and move to a designated "Humanitarian zone". However, many protesters stay defiant in the face of such threats . Watch this video to find out more.