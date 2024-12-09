Benjamin Netanyahu, the prime minister of Israel, recently met with representatives from the Hope Forum and the Families Headquarters Assembly, who are the relatives of hostages. Although 105 hostages were released during a weeklong truce in late November 2023, negotiations have stalled for more than a year and no agreement has been reached for the return of hostages still held in Gaza. Netanyahu emphasized at the meeting that recent events in West Asia, such as the overthrow of Assad's government in Syria, might contribute to the advancement of an agreement to repatriate the hostages. Watch in for more details!