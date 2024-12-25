There is no clarity on the timeline for when Israel and Hamas will agree to a hostage and truce deal, but Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu already has a plan for a regional peace and normalization agreement. Netanyahu has shifted the focus back to the Abraham Accords during a parliamentary address. He spoke about what he referred to as "moderate Arab countries" and mentioned to Knesset lawmakers that a revised Abraham Accords would dramatically change the face of the region. Watch in for more details!