Netanyahu's plan to erase Gaza after 670 days of siege, starvation, & slaughter

For 670 days, Gaza has been under siege, cut off from aid, facing starvation, and under constant bombardment. This week, six journalists, including five from Al Jazeera, were killed in an Israeli strike the UN calls a grave breach of international law. As famine takes the lives of over 100 children, Prime Minister Netanyahu is moving forward with plans to seize Gaza City, sparking global criticism and renewed calls to recognise a Palestinian state. After nearly two years of war, can anything stop the suffering?