LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Netanyahu's 'personal loss' remark sparks criticism
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jun 21, 2025, 03:11 IST | Updated: Jun 21, 2025, 03:11 IST
Netanyahu's 'personal loss' remark sparks criticism
Videos Jun 21, 2025, 03:11 IST

Netanyahu's 'personal loss' remark sparks criticism

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing growing backlash at home. He’s been slammed as tone-deaf and self-centered after calling his son Avner’s postponed wedding a personal cost of war. Watch in for more details!

Trending Topics

trending videos