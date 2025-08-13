LOGIN
Netanyahu: 400kg Of Uranium Still In Iran | Is Iran Making New Nukes With This Uranium? |Originals

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 13, 2025, 18:43 IST | Updated: Aug 13, 2025, 18:43 IST
Israeli PM Netanyahu says Iran still possesses 400 kilograms of highly enriched uranium Netanyahu confirmed the material was not destroyed during recent strikes, in an interview with i24news

