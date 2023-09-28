Nepal tilts towards China

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 28, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal wrapped up his political and official engagements in China during his week-long visit. The two countries signed a dozen agreements and memorandums of understanding, But none of the agreements involved THE Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos