Nepal Supreme Court: Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana refuses to step down

Oct 27, 2021, 04:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Nepal Supreme Court Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana has refused to resign from his post amidst allegations that he helped his brother-in-law secure a berth in the Sher Bahadur Deuba-led Cabinet.
