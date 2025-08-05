LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Nepal's new marriage law under scrutiny
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 05, 2025, 23:14 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 23:14 IST
Nepal's new marriage law under scrutiny
Videos Aug 05, 2025, 23:14 IST

Nepal's new marriage law under scrutiny

Lawmakers have demanded a clear response from the government on whether it is drafting legislation that could promote polygamy.

Trending Topics

trending videos