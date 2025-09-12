/Nepal’s First Female Chief Justice Sushila Karki Named Interim PM

Nepal’s former chief justice, Sushila Karki, is likely to take oath as interim prime minister, said several sources on Friday after intense protests led to the resignation of PM K.P. Sharma Oli. Nepal’s first and only female chief justice, Karki, 73, is known for her honesty, integrity, and stand against corruption. She was the preferred choice of the Gen Z protesters in Nepal and will create history by becoming the first woman prime minister of Nepal. The decision to appoint Sushila Karki as head of the interim government was taken after protesters held marathon talks with the Army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel and President Ram Chandra Poudel, following which the protesters’ demands of dissolving the Parliament and appointing Karki as the interim PM were accepted.