Nepal's ex-PM appointed as CPN-UML chief for third term

Published: Dec 18, 2025, 20:19 IST | Updated: Dec 18, 2025, 20:19 IST
KP Sharma Oli has been reelected CPN-UML chairman through the party’s 11th general convention on Thursday. Oli received 1,663 votes while his closest competitor Ishwar Pokhrel got 564 votes.

