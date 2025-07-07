LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Nepal's Congress party leaders demand reversal of 2008 decision
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 07, 2025, 19:15 IST | Updated: Jul 07, 2025, 19:15 IST
Nepal's Congress party leaders demand reversal of 2008 decision
Videos Jul 07, 2025, 19:15 IST

Nepal's Congress party leaders demand reversal of 2008 decision

A long-standing debate has been reignited in Nepal as Congress Party leaders demand a reversal of the 2008 decision that made Nepal a secular state.

Trending Topics

trending videos