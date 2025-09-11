LOGIN
Nepal Protests: Nepal's Youth Tap Former Chief Justice As PM Face

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 11, 2025, 16:21 IST | Updated: Sep 11, 2025, 16:21 IST
Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki has emerged as Gen Z's top choice for Nepal's head of interim government after over 5,000 young people backed her during a nationwide virtual meeting.

