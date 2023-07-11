Nepal: Helicopter carrying six including five foreign tourists crashes

All six people have been killed in a helicopter crash in Nepal. The Nepal Aviation authorities have confirmed the same that a missing tourist helicopter had crashed soon after takeoff near Mount Everest. According to the Civil Aviation Authority managing air helicopter 9N-AMV departed from Surke to Kathmandu at 10 AM local time and the last contact was made at 10:13 AM local time. After which the helicopter could not be contacted and now all six people have died that's the latest confirmation. Search and rescue were activated and two helicopters of altitude air and The Nepalese Army with the Nepal police mobilized in the possible areas for search and rescue operations.