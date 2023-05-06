Nepal grants record Everest permits: Inside deadly climbing season | Inside South Asia: part 4

Nepal has handed out a record 463 permits to climb Everest between March and May, beating 409 in 2021. This has sparked fears of a traffic jam when teams make their final ascent through the "Death zone" to the summit of the world’s tallest peak. As a record number of mountaineers rush to Everest this spring climbing season, we tell you why overcrowding and high numbers of relatively inexperienced climbers can cause tragedies on the tallest peak in the world