/Nepal flash floods: 8 dead, close to 400 missing

A devastating flash flood has struck Nepal's northern Rasuwa district near the Tibet border, leaving at least 8 people dead and nearly 400 missing. Authorities say floodwaters surged down the Bhote Koshi River from the Tibetan side, washing away villages, roads, bridges and hydropower infrastructure. Damaged roads and dangerous river conditions have hampered rescue efforts, and helicopters have struggled to reach affected areas. Officials fear the death toll could rise significantly as search operations continue.