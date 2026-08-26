/Nepal flash flood disaster causes damage: Heavy casualties feared

Sudden flash floods have wreaked havoc in northern Nepal, washing away vehicles, damaging homes, roads and critical infrastructure near the Tibet border. Authorities launched rescue and relief operations after floodwaters surged through parts of Rasuwa district, triggering evacuations along riverbanks. The disaster has disrupted transport links, electricity supply and raised fears of casualties as emergency teams race to assess the damage. The cause of the flooding remains under investigation, with officials monitoring the situation closely.